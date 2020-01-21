Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Robinowich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery C. Robinowich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery C. Robinowich Obituary
Jeffery C. Robinowich
Bluffton
Jeffery Charles Robinowich, 60, of Bluffton, South Carolina and husband of Charlene Willis Robinowich, died Monday evening, January 20, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center.
The funeral services will be held at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
A complete obituary will be published in the Thursday edition.
Please share your thoughts about Jeffrey and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -