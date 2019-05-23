Jeffrey Todd Embry passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Vicksburg, MS in 1967. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was of the Catholic faith.



He owned and operated several successful businesses in Savannah. He was a sports enthusiast and loved coaching little league soccer.



He was processed in death by his father and mother, Bernice (Doc) Clark Embry and Susan W. Embry.



He is survived by his wife, Natalya Embry, son; Wesley Embry, daughter; Milana Ligersu, sisters; Peggy Robinson (Keith), and Janet McMaster (Paul), brother; Richard Embry, which all reside in Vicksburg, MS.



The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with interment to follow at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.



Donations can be made to the Class of 1985 at 10033 Freetown Road, Vicksburg, MS, 39183.