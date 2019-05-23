Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Embry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Todd Embry

Obituary Condolences

Jeffrey Todd Embry Obituary
Jeffrey Todd Embry passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Vicksburg, MS in 1967. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was of the Catholic faith.

He owned and operated several successful businesses in Savannah. He was a sports enthusiast and loved coaching little league soccer.

He was processed in death by his father and mother, Bernice (Doc) Clark Embry and Susan W. Embry.

He is survived by his wife, Natalya Embry, son; Wesley Embry, daughter; Milana Ligersu, sisters; Peggy Robinson (Keith), and Janet McMaster (Paul), brother; Richard Embry, which all reside in Vicksburg, MS.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with interment to follow at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Class of 1985 at 10033 Freetown Road, Vicksburg, MS, 39183.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now