|
|
Jenann T. Remeta
Savannah, GA
Jenann T. Remeta, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home on Tybee Island after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 28, 1951, to the late Alma Murphy Thorpe and raised on 48th Street by her grandparents, Walter B. Murphy 1 and Alma Flood Murphy and her mother, Alma. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and fondly remembered her childhood on 48th Street.
She attended Blessed Sacrament and later went to her neighborhood school, Savannah High School where she met her future husband William (Billy) Remeta. They spent their spare time in the waterways off Tybee, crabbing, fishing, and canoeing. They were inseparable.
She attended Armstrong State College but chose to work when she married Billy at just twenty years old. She worked most of her life and devoted herself to her family and home for the next 47 years. Besides taking care of her husband and home, she became a caregiver for her mother and numerous relatives. But her greatest joy were her pets. She had dogs, cats, birds, and fish. She was proud of her work with the island feral cat community on Tybee. She and her friends worked tirelessly to help homeless animals.
When she became ill and her energy slowly diminished, she focused on her beautiful flower garden. She was a " no nonsense" type of person- right was right and wrong was wrong. She truly loved God and always took the best of care of her family, her pets, and her Billy.
She is predeceased by her mother, Alma Murphy Thorpe; and her grandparents, Walter B. Murphy 1 and Alma Flood Murphy; her uncles, William Murphy and Walter B. Murphy 11; her father-in-law, George Remeta; her brother-in-law, George Richard Remeta; and numerous great aunts, (the Flood sisters) Aileen, Mary, Camille, Madge, and Mildred.
She is survived by her husband, William H. Remeta; brother, Nicky Thorpe; and his
children, Jennifer(Josh) Horowitz and Sean(Christine) Thorpe; her mother-in-law, Hazel Re meta; her aunt, Peggy Murphy; and her first cousins, Walter Murphy 11l (Cindy), and their children, Meghan (Jason) Jue, Colleen (Paul) D' Arrigo, and Kellin Murphy; Judy(Robert) Cowart, and their child, Rachel(Sean) McGirr; and a sister-in-law, Johanna Remeta; and her children, John (Michelle) Remeta, Richard Remeta, Nickie Be llo, and Katie Remeta; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held graveside, Tuesday, December 3, at 2 o' clock at the Catholic Cemetery. Because of her love for animals, donations in her memory can be made to your favorite animal charity.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019