Jennie L. Cox
Mrs. Jennie L. Cox
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Jennie L. Cox, 95, of Savannah, GA and widow of the late A.G. Cox, passed away the morning of October 29, 2020.
Mrs. Cox was a Savannah native and a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Cox was a wife and homemaker for 60 years, and a wonderful cook. She was known for her sweet potato pies and fruit salad. Besides her husband, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Olga (Lee) Lee of Savannah, GA; her sister, LaRue (Toni) Knox; her brothers, Dean Lee, Robert D. Lee, and Wilfred Knox.
Mrs. Cox is survived by her three nieces, Giovanna (Bill) Thompson, Mary Linda (Jack) Crocker and Susan Maria (Mark) Powers; and many great nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. Cox would like to thank the staff at Bryan County Health and Rehab Center in Richmond Hill, GA for their loving care of our aunt.
The family will be receiving friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
