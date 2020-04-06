|
|
Jennifer Diane Caraway
Savannah, Georgia
Jennifer Diane Caraway, 61, of Savannah, Georgia died Sunday April 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and attended Chevis Oaks Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Caraway; her parents, Jacob Abbott and Wilhelmia Abbott. She loved her grandchildren, Pepsi Cola, being a waitress and being a Hardworker. She is survived by her three daughters; Alice Caraway, Michelle Santos and Jessica Caraway; sisters, Irene Brant, Wilma Akana, and Louise Tillman; brother, Tommy Abbott; grandchildren, Johnathen Caraway, Madsion Nowell, Allyson Held, Abigail Santos Caraway, Izabella Santos, Bryana Caraway, Faith Santos, and her boy friend, David Binion. Due to the circumstances services will be at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
04/07/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020