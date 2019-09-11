Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Jennifer Morgan Campbell Obituary
Eden - Jennifer Morgan Campbell Jennifer Morgan Campbell, 45, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born in Savannah and was employed at Roebling Road Raceway and CCS Motorsports. She had a passion for racing and fishing as well as being an avid gardener. Survivors include her husband, Hank Campbell, Jr.; children, Gregory Reese, Morgan Campbell, Hank Campbell, III, Jesse Campbell and Heidi Campbell; grandchildren, Westin Hoss Reese, Austin Walker and Jace Walker; mother and step-father, Susan James (Bill); father and step-mother, Clifford Morgan Sr. (Julie); siblings, Clifford Morgan, Jr. "Eugene", Emily Felix and Micah Thornton; several nieces, nephews, her racing family and her loving dogs. She will be loved and missed by all. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444

Savannah Morning News September 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 11, 2019
