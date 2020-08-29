The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy
Savannah
The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
The body will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A vigil service led by The Most Reverend Kevin Boland, DD, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Savannah will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. To view a livestream of the vigil service, go to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Facebook page.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta, will be the celebrant. To view a livestream of the Mass, go to savananhcathedral.org
Burial will be in Cork County, Ireland.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is required for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries