1/1
The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy
Savannah
The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
The body will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A vigil service led by The Most Reverend Kevin Boland, DD, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Savannah will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. To view a livestream of the vigil service, go to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Facebook page.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta, will be the celebrant. To view a livestream of the Mass, go to savananhcathedral.org
Burial will be in Cork County, Ireland.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is required for the safety of everyone attending.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Lying in State
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Vigil
05:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved