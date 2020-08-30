The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy, JCL
Savannah, Georgia
The Reverend Jeremiah J. McCarthy, JCL, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Fr. McCarthy was born on May 14, 1953, and baptized on May 25, 1953, in County Cork, Ireland.
He was the much-loved son of Donal and Joan (née Clancy) late of Corlis, Caheragh and brother of Donal (Caheragh), Pat (Charleville, Co. Cork), Noreen (O'Neill) (Castletownshend, Co. Cork), John Joe (Caheragh) and Chris (Wexford). He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sister; brother-in-law Chris; sisters-in-law Rose, Berna, Mary and Geraldine; nieces and nephews Kate, Shane, Julie, Oonagh, Lyn, Emer, Don, Alan, Barry, Michelle, Siobhán, Damien, Daniel, Louise, Marcella, David and Emma; aunts; uncles; grandnieces; grandnephews; Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv.; Bishop-Elect Stephen D. Parkes; Bishop Emeritus J. Kevin Boland; brother priests in the Diocese of Savannah; parishioners and former parishioners; relatives and many friends.
He attended seminary at All Hallows in Dublin from 1971-1978 and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Savannah by Cardinal Thomas O'Fiaich on June 11, 1978. His first assignment in the diocese was as Parochial Vicar of St. Teresa's Church, Albany in October 1978. He was appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Port Wentworth, in 1987 and additionally appointed Pastor of St. Boniface Church, Springfield in 1991. In 1996 he was appointed Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church, Savannah where he served for 17 years. He was appointed Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church, Columbus in 2013 and retired in 2018, completing 40 years of service that also included two years at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., earning his Licentiate in Canon Law (J.C.L.) in 1983.
He faithfully served in a number of capacities throughout the Diocese of Savannah, including Chancellor; Assistant Judicial Vicar, Judicial Vicar, and Defender of the Bond, Diocesan Tribunal; and Vicar Forane of the Columbus Deanery. He also held positions on the College of Consultors, Council of Priests, Priests' Personnel Committee, and Clergy Welfare Committee.
The body will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A vigil service led by The Most Reverend J. Kevin Boland, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Savannah will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. To view a livestream of the vigil service, go to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Facebook page.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta, will be the celebrant. To view a livestream of the service, go to savannahcathedral.org
.
Burial will be in County Cork, Ireland.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is required for the safety of everyone attending.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com
to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
08/31/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries