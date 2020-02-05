Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Jeremy G. Combs Obituary
Jeremy G. Combs
Pooler, GA
Jeremy G. Combs, 26, of Pooler, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Jeremy was born in Phoenix, AZ and was a student at Wichita State University. He was a cat lover, enjoyed gaming and riding his Big Dog motorcycle. Survivors include his parents, Rodney & Debbie Combs; sister and her fiancé, Rachel Combs & Kevin Fernandez, and his nephew, Mychal Fernandez. The visitation will be on Saturday, February 8th at The Church at Godley Station from 9:30 until 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/06/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
