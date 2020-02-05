|
Jeremy G. Combs
Pooler, GA
Jeremy G. Combs, 26, of Pooler, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Jeremy was born in Phoenix, AZ and was a student at Wichita State University. He was a cat lover, enjoyed gaming and riding his Big Dog motorcycle. Survivors include his parents, Rodney & Debbie Combs; sister and her fiancé, Rachel Combs & Kevin Fernandez, and his nephew, Mychal Fernandez. The visitation will be on Saturday, February 8th at The Church at Godley Station from 9:30 until 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/06/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020