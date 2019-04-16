|
Jerome Eli Wall, 68, of Rincon, Georgia and husband of Nell Kottal Wall, died Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, at his home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Herbert Wall and the late Charlotte Rosenthal Wall. Jerome was of the Jewish faith. He retired from the Georgia Department of Labor after 34 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Ronald Wall.
Survivors include his wife, Nell Kottal Wall; brothers, Allan Harvey Wall (Melanie), Marc Owen Wall, M.D. (Brenda), and Harris William Wall ; sisters, Karla Stephanie Wall and Miriam Wall Patrick (Brad); son, Dane Lee Andrews (Terra); grandchildren, Kaleigh McCullough (Christopher), Justin Eamon Andrews and Isabel Davis, and great-grandchildren, Connor McCullough and Callan McCullough.
The funeral service was held at 12 noon Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: David Ronald Wall Memorial Scholarship Fund - c/o Ram Bam Day School - 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019