Jerome Edward Chodkiewicz

Jerome Edward Chodkiewicz Obituary
Jerry Chodkiewicz, died suddenly April 12, 2019 at age 57. He was a wonderful son, husband, and brother. He was a master cabinet maker who could turn a piece of wood into a work of art. He lived for his family. He loved being on the water and filling his boat with fish. He was very kind and never said no to anyone needing his help. He is survived by his wife Sara; his siblings, Derek (Alison), Tricia (Mike); his parents, Chuck and Nellie; two nephews, two nieces, and his second mother, Aunt Pat. The world is a lesser place without his presence. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., April 20, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr. Friends are invited to come by 35 Diana Dr. following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 19, 2019
