Jerome Howard JohnsonSavannahJerome Howard Johnson, 84, of Savannah, GA passed away June 30, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. Mr. Johnson was born January 19, 1936, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to the late Joseph and Carol (Lee) Johnson. He was of Lutheran faith. He moved to Savannah, GA in 1963. He served in the National Guard. He was retired from the United States Air Force, United States Postal Service, and Gulfstream Aerospace. Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Beatrice Johnson, and a daughter, Shirley Waters. Surviving are daughters, Judy Lee of Savannah and Kathy Clayton (Leon) of Goldsboro, North Carolina; a sister, Joanne Smith; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 7 from 5-7 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Abbey West Wednesday July 8 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice Savannah in Mr. Johnson's honor. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.Savannah Morning News7/5/2020