Savannah - Jerome Lee Bacon (Jerry) 1951-2019
Jerome Lee Bacon (Jerry), age 68, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital on 8/7/19 surrounded by his 4 children and listening to his favorite tunes. A native of Savannah, GA, Jerry graduated from Savannah High and received a BS from UGA in Plant Pathology and Integrated Pest Management.
Jerry is survived by his children, Britt, Bennett, Sara and Cyrus Bacon; mother, Gwendolyn Bacon; brother, Chris Bacon (Arlete); Sister, Delaine Bacon (Carolyn English-Bacon); niece, Erin Bacon Chastain (Chase) and nephew, Ryan Bacon. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Virgil Bacon.
Jerry had a deep love of Coastal Georgia which he passed on to his 4 children. He loved Low Country history, hunting, fishing, and raised his kids "on the water". Jerry's legacy is his story telling. He enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge with family and friends, and knew how to spin a good yarn.
Arrangements for Jerry's final send-off celebration will be announced soon.
Donations may be made to the ALS Association, Savannah Riverkeepers or 100 Miles. Savannah Morning News August 15, 2019
