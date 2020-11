Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerome Riddles

Estill, SC

Jerome Riddles of Estill, SC transitioned from mortal to immortality on November 5, 2020.

There will be public will be held from 6-8 in the Legacy Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St.Luke church cemetery.

Legacy Funeral Home

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store