Jerome "Joe" Williams
Savannah, Georgia
Jerome "Joe" Williams, age 70, was born November 21, 1949 to Frank and Dorothy Williams. He passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Georgia Ports. He was employed by I.L.A. Local 1414 for over 20 years.
Preceded in death by his father, a sister, Hattie Brown and brother, Frank Williams, survivors include his loving wife of 23 years, S. Patrice Williams; mother, Dorothy S. Williams; children, Jerome I. Williams, Jr. (Jackie), Reginald Williams (Stacy), Kenneth Williams, Tashawnda Fulcher, Antonio Griffin, Jhamario Griffin; grandchildren, Reginald Williams, Jr., Brandon Williams, Deaja Ballard, Maynara Potter, Moneja Potter & Vincent Williams; sister, Delores Williams; brothers-in-law, Vernon Brown, Frank McLemore (Anjanette) and Ondra McLemore (Leiandra); 2 great-granddaughters.
Services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM via Zoom. www.FamiliesFirstCare.com
Savannah Morning News
11/06/2020
