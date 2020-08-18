1/1
Jerrie McMichael Knight Huewitt
Savannah, GA
A private Celebration of Life service for Jerrie McMichael Knight Huewitt will be held by INVITATION ONLY at 11am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website on the day of the service – www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Internment, Southview Cemetery, 343 Southview St., Monticello, GA. The Internment is Open to Family and Friends.
Jerrie was an alumna and retired Financial Aid Director from Savannah State University. Memories of Jerrie will be cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Earnest; daughter, Misty Knight Brown (Teako); son, Harvey "Van" Knight, III; stepchildren, Tabitha Huewitt, Earnest Huewitt, Jr. and Joseph Huewitt (Kionna); sister Stacey Standifer; brothers, Samuel McMichael, Jr. (Edna), Charlie McMichael (Annette), and Gregory McMichael; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Knight Brown; Aunts, Rosa Thomas and Lettie Bell; Uncle, ST Bell, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Gregory B. Lovett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404)241-5656. ***Due to COVID-19, a mask and social distancing will be required***
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to family. I, too, have lost a dear friend but the memories we shared with our families will last forever. We all will miss her. May God comfort and strengthen you during these difficult days. R I. P. dear friend.
Eva Ficklin Rucker
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sending continuous prayers. Mrs. Knight, as we’ve always known her was the sweetest person that always greeted us with a huge smile. Her presence will be missed.
-The Byrd’s
Marissa Byrd
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Comfort Planter
Elizabeth Hall
