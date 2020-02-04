|
Jerry Don "Tex" Burns, Sr.
Garden City, Georgia
Jerry Don "Tex" Burns, Sr., 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, February 2, 2020.
A native of Mabank, Texas, Tex was the son of the late Gus and Cora Chitty Burns. Tex was a US Air Force veteran and was retired from Union Camp after 42 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church Garden City, coached baseball for the Garden City Recreational Department from 1969-1979 and was on the Recreational Commission. Tex loved being with his family and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in his yard and garden.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Bettie Lee Bragg Burns, children, Martha Burns Brown (Tommy), Renee Burns Hancock (Jeff), Donnie Burns (Cheryl), Randy Burns (Cindy), 11 grandchildren, Jonathan Brown, Jeremy Brown, Rebecca Baxley, Sara Harms, Jeffery Hancock, Brandon Hancock, Christian Burns, Brittany Burns, Jordan Burns, Mandy Burns, Brittany Grimm, 13 great grandchildren, a brother, Kenneth Burns (Mary), several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
A service to celebrate the life of Tex Burns will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Garden City with Rev. Randall Frantz officiating. Mr. Burns will be taken to the church at 10:00 a.m. to lie in state until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to First Baptist Church Garden City Building Fund, 35 Nelson Ave. Garden City, Georgia 31408 or Hospice Savannah, Inc, P.O. Box 13190 Savannah, Georgia 31416.
