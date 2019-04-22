Home

Jerry Howard Smith Obituary
Mr. Jerry Howard Smith, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a one and half year battle with congestive heart failure. He was born in Augusta to the late Howard E. & Frances Bradford Smith. He was the owner/operator of Jerry Smith Septic for 40 plus years and will always be remembered as a hard worker. Survivors include three daughters, Catina Davis (Billy Jenkins), Jeri Patrick (Scott) and Lori Huggins (Rusty); grandchildren, Ashley, Kaivin, Kailee (Cole), Garrett, Gavin, Keiley, Hayden, Jaden, Landen, Jacey and Chaney; great-grandson, Cason; significant other, Dawn Lee; sister, Rose Beaker; brothers, Donald and Jody Smith and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Thursday, April 25th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Friday, April 26th at 2:30 p.m. at Westside Memorial Gardens on Adams Road in Bloomingdale. The procession will leave Strickland Funeral Home at 2:15 p.m. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 22, 2019
