Low Country Cremation & Burial
124 Jordan Street
Reidsville, GA 30453
912-557-6783
Jerry O. Jackson, age 80 passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lumber City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness. He was born in Athens on June 3, 1939 to Claude and Fannie McClellan Jackson. Living in Savannah for most of his life, he was a 1956 graduate of Commercial High School and then attended Armstrong State University. Mr. Jerry was a Georgia National Guard veteran and was employed with Warno Cam Paint Company for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved to sing in the church choir. He was an avid softball player and a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Kay (Robert) Morgan of Pooler and Michael L. Jackson of Hazlehurst; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Morgan Moore of Round Rock, TX, and Cheznie and Cayden; great-nephews, Harrison and Jonathan Moore. Private services will be held. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Jackson family. www.bradleybanderson.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
