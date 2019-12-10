|
|
Jerry Jackson
Savannah
Jerry O. Jackson, age 80 passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lumber City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness. He was born in Athens on June 3, 1939 to Claude and Fannie McClellan Jackson. Living in Savannah for most of his life, he was a 1956 graduate of Commercial High School and then attended Armstrong State University. Mr. Jerry was a Georgia National Guard veteran and was employed with Warno Cam Paint Company for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and loved to sing in the church choir. He was an avid softball player and a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Kay (Robert) Morgan of Pooler and Michael L. Jackson of Hazlehurst; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Morgan Moore of Round Rock, TX, and Cheznie and Cayden; great-nephews, Harrison and Jonathan Moore. Private services will be held. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Jackson family. www.bradleybanderson.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019