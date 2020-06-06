Jerry Marvin Deal
Winter Garden, FL
Jerry Marvin Deal, of Winter Garden, Florida died Thursday June 04, 2020.
Jerry was born in 1950 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Bruce and Jo Deal. A graduate of Savannah High School and Georgia Southern College, Jerry was an Artist, and Designer. Jerry's life was altered forever following the tragic aftermath of an auto accident thirty six years ago. Jerry was loved and cared for by his family at his home in Winter Garden where he died.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brother in law, Roland B. Jones. Jerry is survived by his sister; Sherry Deal Jones and her children; Gary Jones (Debbie), Pamela Stewart (John), and Glenn Jones (Sandy). Brother; C.B. Deal (June Daughtry) and their Children; Connie Selter (Jeff), Debbie Bowers, and Becki Burke. Also surviving, several great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Jerry's devoted Caregivers, Mrs. Isola Lopez, and Ms. Katrina Griffey. Arrangements in care of Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden, Florida. There will be a private celebration of Jerry's life at later date. Remembrances to charity of choice.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.