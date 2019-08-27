Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Vines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Michael Vines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Michael Vines Obituary
Savannah - Jerry Michael Vines Jerry Michael Vines, 66, passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2019 at home. Jerry was born August 30, 1952 in Johnson City, TN, lived in Ohio and moved to Georgia 20 years ago. Jerry worked at Georgia Carpet, Gulf Stream Security, Savannah International Airport Security, Midway School crossing guard and 16 years at Savannah Morning News. Jerry enjoyed his vegetable garden, sailing with his brother, coin collecting, and the Savannah Banana's and 46 years with his wife, Roni. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Louise Vines. Survived by his wife Veronica (Roni) Vines; son, Cory Vines; dog, Koda Bear; brothers, Larry and Terry Vines; sister, Janice. Friends may call for a memorial visitation, from 6-8pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Carters Funeral Home, 308 W. Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to assist with expenses greatly appreciated. Savannah Morning News August 27, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now