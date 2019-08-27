|
|
Savannah - Jerry Michael Vines Jerry Michael Vines, 66, passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2019 at home. Jerry was born August 30, 1952 in Johnson City, TN, lived in Ohio and moved to Georgia 20 years ago. Jerry worked at Georgia Carpet, Gulf Stream Security, Savannah International Airport Security, Midway School crossing guard and 16 years at Savannah Morning News. Jerry enjoyed his vegetable garden, sailing with his brother, coin collecting, and the Savannah Banana's and 46 years with his wife, Roni. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Louise Vines. Survived by his wife Veronica (Roni) Vines; son, Cory Vines; dog, Koda Bear; brothers, Larry and Terry Vines; sister, Janice. Friends may call for a memorial visitation, from 6-8pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Carters Funeral Home, 308 W. Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to assist with expenses greatly appreciated. Savannah Morning News August 27, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 27, 2019