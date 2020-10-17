1/1
Jerry Pool Cohen
Jerry Pool Cohen
Richmond Hill, GA
Jerry Pool Cohen was born in Savannah, Georgia to James Austin Pool and Nadine Hooks Pool on October 12, 1943 and later moved to Richmond Hill, Georgia. She was a spunky, red-haired ball of energy from the beginning, curious about all the treasures in life—a dedicated learner who saw the world through an optimist's lens.
With a radiant smile and contagious laughter she went through life thoughtfully and tirelessly helping those around her. Hers was a life of service. A member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Savannah, she sang in the choir and volunteered for many years as a treasurer and advisor, lending to the church her considerable banking experience which spanned over 50 years. She served as a board member and officer for many organizations including the American Lung Association of the Southeast and the Exchange Club of Richmond Hill. If someone was in need she was there to help, making her volunteer commitments too numerous to list. She served as a role model to many, offering counsel and leading by quiet example.
Jerry loved to travel. Whether traveling to far away lands or exploring nearby roads, she could turn any trip into an adventure. She was a loyal friend to those who knew her and honorable to the core. Being a wonderful mother and grandmother brought her so much joy and some of the most cherished memories in her life. But her greatest adventure was the amazing love story she lived with the man she adored, Walter Thomas Cohen, with whom she recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. Though they may be apart for now, their story will continue.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Austin and Nadine H. Pool and her sister Betty LaTrelle Westberry. She is survived by her husband Walter Thomas Cohen, brother James Austin Pool, Jr. (Frankie), daughter Laura Beth Smithberger (Alan), daughter Jennifer Lynn Incorvaia (Mario), granddaughter Destiny Katherine Smithberger, grandson Rocco Giovanni Incorvaia, and grandson Bruno Valentino Incorvaia.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A private funeral service and burial will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Jerry Cohen Memorial Fund which has been established to assist those in need in the Bryan/Liberty county area. Donations made payable to the Jerry Cohen Memorial Fund may be dropped off at Southeastern Bank in Richmond Hill or mailed to:
Jerry Cohen Memorial Fund
c/o Southeastern Bank
P O Box 1988
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
