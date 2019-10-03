|
Jesup - Jerry W. Hollis, Sr. 81, passed away Sunday evening, September 29, 2019 in Jesup. Born in Hope, AR, he had lived in Wayne County since 1961. He retired as a lead operator from Rayonier with 33 1/2 years of service and was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Jesup Masonic Lodge #112 F & A.M., a Royal Arch Mason, member of Alee Temple Shrine, the mobile unit and ROJ Chapter 134, and Worthy Patron of Ben Gibbs Chapter O.E.S. in Jesup. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Duck Pond Hunting Club. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities including teaching Sr. High School Sunday School for many years.
Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Waters Hollis of Jesup; sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry W. Hollis, II and Kathy of Waycross and Jay Vincent Hollis of Jacksonville; sisters, Mavis Hamilton of Texarkana, TX, Verna Bass of Hope, AR, Brenda Vitar and Glenva Thompson of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Dr. Kyle Hollis (Hannah), Miles Hollis, Dr. Neal Hollis, Hunter V. Hollis, and Halee Hollis; goddaughter, Courtney Tyre and "special grandson", Porter Tyre of Jesup; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3 at 11 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church with Rev. William David Blalock and Rev. Garth Duke-Barton officiating. Masonic rites will be rendered at the church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Private burial with military honors will be in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Remembrances are suggested to Epworth UMC, 675 S. 3rd Street, Jesup, GA 31545. Savannah Morning News October 3, 2019
