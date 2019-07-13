Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Matson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Allen Matson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Allen Matson Obituary
Savannah - Jesse Allen Matson Jesse A. Matson passed away July 9, 2019. He was 86 years old. Jesse was born in Talladega, Alabama but was a long time resident of Savannah. He had retired from the United States Army after serving 23 years as an Army Ranger and drill sergeant, including two tours of service in Vietnam, during which he received the Bronze Star Medal and other awards. Jesse was an active member of the Alee Shrine, where he served on the Flag Unit and was a supporter of the and Hospital Crusade. He was a member of the Kirk of the Isles Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Jo A. Matson; his children Mike Matson, Frank Matson, and Patricia Matson Matthis (husband Bill); his grandchildren Tim Matson, Justin Matson, Joshua Matson, Nicole Radcliff, Adam Mercier, and Amy Moyer his great-grandchildren Alyssa Streeter, Kenndy Moyer, Mirabella Matson, Rissa Butt, Makayla Butt, Dathan Butt, Ashlee Radcliff, Spencer Radcliff, Jesse Radcliff, Janelle Matson, and Amy Matson; and his great-great-grandchild Billy Matson. He was predeceased by his wife Pearl Williams Matson of Alabama, his son Wayne Matson of Georgia, and his grandson Jason Matson of Alaska. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home at 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah, to be followed at 12:00 noon in the Baker McCullough Chapel. Graveside services and Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery on Dean Forest Road. Savannah Morning News July 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now