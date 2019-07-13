|
|
Savannah - Jesse Allen Matson Jesse A. Matson passed away July 9, 2019. He was 86 years old. Jesse was born in Talladega, Alabama but was a long time resident of Savannah. He had retired from the United States Army after serving 23 years as an Army Ranger and drill sergeant, including two tours of service in Vietnam, during which he received the Bronze Star Medal and other awards. Jesse was an active member of the Alee Shrine, where he served on the Flag Unit and was a supporter of the and Hospital Crusade. He was a member of the Kirk of the Isles Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Jo A. Matson; his children Mike Matson, Frank Matson, and Patricia Matson Matthis (husband Bill); his grandchildren Tim Matson, Justin Matson, Joshua Matson, Nicole Radcliff, Adam Mercier, and Amy Moyer his great-grandchildren Alyssa Streeter, Kenndy Moyer, Mirabella Matson, Rissa Butt, Makayla Butt, Dathan Butt, Ashlee Radcliff, Spencer Radcliff, Jesse Radcliff, Janelle Matson, and Amy Matson; and his great-great-grandchild Billy Matson. He was predeceased by his wife Pearl Williams Matson of Alabama, his son Wayne Matson of Georgia, and his grandson Jason Matson of Alaska. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home at 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah, to be followed at 12:00 noon in the Baker McCullough Chapel. Graveside services and Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery on Dean Forest Road. Savannah Morning News July 13, 2019
