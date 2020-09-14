1/1
Jessica Colette Easterling
Byron, GA
Jessica Colette Easterling, 48, passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020. A graduate of Jenkins High School in Savannah, she also graduated from Armstrong Atlantic University and worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Georgia. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, with Reverend Dennis Clark officiating. Jessica's burial will be private.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Go to mcculloughfh.com to read Jessica's full obituary and to sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
