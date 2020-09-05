Jessica Elizabeth (Beth) HarrisSavannah, GAJessica Elizabeth (Beth) Waldrop Harris passed away at the age of 67 on August 2, 2020. She was the daughter of Charles M. Waldrop, Jr. and Elizabeth Crumbley Waldrop. She was born on October 16, 1952 in Savannah, GA, where she attended Charles Herty Elementary, Bartlett Junior High and graduated from Windsor Forest High School in 1970. She continued her education at Armstrong State College in Savanah where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Masters of Education in Biology Science. While at Armstrong, she was very active with Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.On July 18, 1975, Beth married the true love of her life, Peter Harris, whom she met at Armstrong State College. They spent the following year honeymooning in Europe while Peter was stationed in Augsburg GER. with the U.S. Military. While in Augsburg, she and Peter took every opportunity to travel throughout Europe as well as hosting visits by family and friends. Being a gracious host and having an open and warm home was one of her trademarks.On returning to Georgia, Peter completed his college education while Beth finished her master's degree. The next 44 years saw Beth and Peter living across the USA: Savannah GA, Atlanta GA, Baton Rouge LA, Beaverton OR, Beaumont TX, Austin TX, Washington DC, San Antonio, TX and St. Augustine FL. During those career moves, she and Peter raised two wonderful children, Jessica and Daniel. At each new location, Beth was either teaching school, working in hospital education (St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, GA and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA) or working as a church staff member, however, she spent most of her time taking care of her family and making life fun.She was heavily involved in all the children's activities, assisting in their schools, as well as supporting Peter's career, always going above and beyond. But most important to her was maintaining a strong Christian home that included supporting a heavy schedule of youth activities, Sunday school classes and Life Groups.Everywhere she lived, she was active in her church just as she was growing up at First Baptist Church in Savannah, GA. Her faith in God was a primary factor throughout her life. She was even a summer missionary in Kansas as a teenager.As a family, they traveled all over the USA, the Caribbean and Europe often bringing along Beth's parents and sister Lynn. Beth always made sure everyone was having a good time and happily shared anything that she had with everyone.Beth always made good friends and stayed in touch with old ones wherever she lived. Her priorities were faith, family and friends and of course kitty cats.Words cannot describe how loving and kind she was. All who crossed her threshold received a warm welcome and were treated as family. We have been very enriched and blessed for having known and loved herBeth was predeceased by her son, Daniel Harris, her brother T. Jesse (Jake) Waldrop, and her sister-in-law Patricia (Trish) Harris. Surviving are her beloved father, Charles Waldrop, her husband of 45 wonderful years, Peter Harris, her daughter, Jessica Stepaniak (Alan), three grandchildren, Daniel, Olivia, Monte, her sister, Lynn Smithberg (Roy), her brother Jim Waldrop (Cynthia), her cousins Jess Crumbley (Laura), Elizabeth Crumbley, Tom Crumbley, Dr. Jennifer Dodson (Stan) and her nieces and nephews, Jess Waldrop (Kelli) and their daughter, Caroline, Graham Waldrop, Kyle Harris (Kim), Nicole Harris-Brown (Bjorn) and their son William.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11a.m. at First Baptist Church Jacksonville-Nocatee Campus, 1770 Valley Ridge Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Visitation will take place at 10:30a.m. prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be sent to First Baptist Church Jacksonville-Nocatee Campus, 1770 Valley Ridge Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256.Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 6, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at