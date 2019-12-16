|
|
Jill Nichole Newman
Wilmington Island
Jill Nichole Newman, 50, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc. or the . Please read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
