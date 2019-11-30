|
Jill Renee Schairer
Tybee Island, GA
Jill Renee Schairer of Tybee Island, GA went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 after a sudden, brief illness. She was the devoted and beloved wife of Danny Akins and the loving and revered sister to Christina Mathews (John) of North Wales, PA, Diane Schairer (Timothy Juvinall) of Des Moines, WA, Elizabeth Williams (Thomas) of Homewood, IL, Jennifer Lipinski (Larry) of Manhattan, IL, Lauren Schairer (Adam DeHart) of Puyallup, WA and the late Arne E. Schairer Jr.
Jill was born on June 17, 1949 in Oak Park, IL to the late Dr. Arne and Renelva Schairer. She grew up in Chicago where she loved riding her bicycle down South Shore Drive to the Point and having picnics with her friends and sisters. She spent a lot of time with her sister Tina studying in the downtown branch of the Chicago Public Library, now the Chicago Cultural Center. Jill received her Bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and a Master in Taxation from Georgia State University. She was a Certified Public Accountant employed by Gulfstream Corporation for over 30 years. Jill was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She was also an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension where she served as a Lay Minister for many years.
Jill was a strong, determined woman who could be counted on to help others in times of need and crisis. She loved going on long walks on the beach with her Danny, talking and laughing with her sisters, acting as tour guide when family would come to visit, and sitting on her upper deck with her books and watching the ships sail by. She especially loved her precious cats Ziggy, Tybee and Silver. Jill was a shining star that left us all too soon and she will be sorely missed.
There will be a service to honor her memory on December 5 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 120 Bull Street, Wright Square in Savannah, GA. Fellowship will start at 10 AM and the service will begin at 11 AM with a luncheon immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pastor Sarah and Pastor Todd Discretionary Fund at Lutheran Church of the Ascension or to the Safe Hollow Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 723, Ludowici, GA 31316.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019