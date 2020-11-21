Jim Delane DaughtryPooler, GAMr. Jim Delane Daughtry, May 31, 1939 – November 20, 2020, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Rocky Ford, GA to the late Jim B. & Rosa Lea Daughtry. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Hilda Daughtry McCord and Barbara Daughtry Schaaf. He graduated from Savannah High School and South Georgia Vocational School in Americus, GA. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard, and retired from Gulfstream Aerospace. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Hursey Daughtry; son, Brian Daughtry & his wife, Beth; daughter, Alice Daughtry Dionne; grandsons, Joshua Daughtry, Gabe and Colin Dionne; granddaughter, Jenna Daughtry. The visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at the funeral home. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24th in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News11/22/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at