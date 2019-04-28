|
Jimmie passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Friends are invited to join family, Saturday May 4th from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Lake Meyers Pavilion #2 to celebrate and share their favorite Jimmie memories/stories with family/friends while partaking in some of Jimmie's favorite go to foods.
Jimmie was a carpenter and an avid sports fan. He was preceded in death by his brother Mike Chambers. Survivors include his sisters, Donna (Susie) Hutcheson and Wanda F. Tuma.
The family will scatter Jimmie's ashes according to his wishes at a future time in a private service.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 28, 2019