Jimmy Dickey
Pembroke, Georgia
Jimmy Dickey, 80, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.
Jimmy was a long-time resident of Bryan County. He was of Primitive Baptist faith. He began his career in the trucking industry as an agent and later he was the owner of Savannah Container Depot for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was an animal lover and over the years, he and his wife fostered 43 abandoned dogs; Muffy, Sadie, Missy, and Haley were very special to him.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie Dickey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made to Kindred Hospice, 2280 East Victory Drive, Suite A, Savannah, GA 31404.
Savannah Morning News
04/29/2020, 04/30/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020