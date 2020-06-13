Jimmy E. Johnson
Sylvania/Statesboro, GA
Sylvania/Statesboro –Jimmy E. Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Jimmy was born in Sargent, GA on April 30, 1930 to Howard and Lucile Johnson. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Delta Airlines, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic, after 32 years of service. After his retirement, he worked at Sipple's Mortuary and Hubert C. Baker Funeral Homes in Savannah. He was also a licensed real estate broker and was a member of Jackson Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorri Maria Johnson.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ginger C. Johnson, his daughters, Rozalyn Johnson of Savannah, GA, Dee Mullis (Frank) of Savannah, GA, April Johnson of Goldsboro, NC and Shelley Clark (Paul) of Evans, GA; his grandchildren, Jennifer Wu, Chris Johnson, Bryan Huggins, Ashley Clark and Bradley Mullis. He is also survived by three brothers, Jack Johnson of Newnan, GA, Bill Moat (Patsy) of Lake Placid, FL and Tom Moat (Connie) of Newnan, GA, several nieces and nephews and special friend, Laura Adamson.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a chapel service at 7:00 PM at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in Sylvania, GA with Rev. Ralph Dixon, Jr. and Rev. Pete Wall officiating. A burial service will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, GA.
The family requests donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P O Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.