Jimmy Lane ThompsonDeFuniak Springs, FloridaMr. Jimmy Lane Thompson, age 76, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born March 11, 1944 in Statesboro, Georgia to Jim Lane and Thelma Martin Thompson.Mr. Thompson was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Christian by faith and a member of the New life Church in Miramar Beach, where he served as head Usher. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He worked as a Supervisor in construction for many years. He was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed gardening.Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Thompson; sister, Dorothy Royal; son, Mitchell Thompson and granddaughter, Samantha Lane Sheppard.Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Ada L. Thompson; son David Thompson, step-son, Randy Nelan (Susan); daughter, Samantha Vernava (Randy); step-daughter Jenelle Martin (Doug); brothers, Marty Thompson, Bill Thompson (Bert), Mike Thompson, and Bobby Thompson ( Catholine); grandchildren, Phillip Myers and wife Jennifer, Andrew Vernava and wife Yootha, Adam Vernava, Camille Vernava, Kara Parrish and husband Scotty, Alexis Thompson, Macie Thompson, Malia Nalan, Nathan Martin and Drew Martin; and also survived by seven great grandchildren.Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church at 407 Talmadge Avenue, Garden City, GA.In lieu of flowers donations may made to New Life Church at 178 North Geronimo Street, Miramar Beach, Florida 32550.Savannah Morning NewsSunday, September 20, 2020