1/1
Jimmy Lane Thompson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Lane Thompson
DeFuniak Springs, Florida
Mr. Jimmy Lane Thompson, age 76, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born March 11, 1944 in Statesboro, Georgia to Jim Lane and Thelma Martin Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was Christian by faith and a member of the New life Church in Miramar Beach, where he served as head Usher. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He worked as a Supervisor in construction for many years. He was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Thompson; sister, Dorothy Royal; son, Mitchell Thompson and granddaughter, Samantha Lane Sheppard.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Ada L. Thompson; son David Thompson, step-son, Randy Nelan (Susan); daughter, Samantha Vernava (Randy); step-daughter Jenelle Martin (Doug); brothers, Marty Thompson, Bill Thompson (Bert), Mike Thompson, and Bobby Thompson ( Catholine); grandchildren, Phillip Myers and wife Jennifer, Andrew Vernava and wife Yootha, Adam Vernava, Camille Vernava, Kara Parrish and husband Scotty, Alexis Thompson, Macie Thompson, Malia Nalan, Nathan Martin and Drew Martin; and also survived by seven great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church at 407 Talmadge Avenue, Garden City, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may made to New Life Church at 178 North Geronimo Street, Miramar Beach, Florida 32550.
Savannah Morning News
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved