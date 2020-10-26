Jimmy O'Neal Gunby, Sr.Port WentworthJimmy O'Neal Gunby, Sr., 85, was born on September 20, 1935 to Hillis E. and Eunice Gunby in Midville, GA. He went to be with his Lord on October 25, 2020. He was a longtime member and Deacon of the Port Wentworth First Baptist Church. He was a member of the MRS, fire department, and Lions Club of Port Wentworth. Jimmy retired from Overnite Transportation after 45 years as a Long Haul Driver. He also owned a lawn care service, "Little J" and often provided free services to the elderly. He was a Port Wentworth Counselman for 4 years, 2002-2005. He was voted "Citizen of the Year" in 1998. Jimmy cherished his 7 children, Donna (Jerry) Wilson of Illinois, Jimmy "Bubba" (Glenda) Gunby of Wilmington Island, Dana Horne of Reidsville, Dianna Vaoquez of Reidsville, Dawn Rodgers of Springfield, Jamie (Becky) Gunby of Pembroke, and Joseph Gunby of Port Wentworth. Jimmy was married to Pamela Burke Gunby for 45 years. They married on his birthday so he would remember their anniversary. He loved by his 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family would like Amedisys and Memorial Health University Medical Center for the wonderful care shown to Mr. Gunby.The visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28th from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 29th at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Guyton Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate)Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News10/27/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at