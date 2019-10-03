|
Metter - Jimmy Ray Brown Jimmy Ray Brown, 76, passed away, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, after a long illness at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Candler County and a 1962 graduate of Metter High School. Mr. Brown knew the ethics of working hard, at the age of 12 he started bagging groceries and at age 15 a car salesman for BG Bowen. He served in the Georgia National Guard and was also a car salesman for Jack Bowen and Mercer McKinnley. In the early 70's he became owner and operator of Phillips 66 Service Station and also later worked for Pony Express for 10 years. Throughout Mr. Brown's early life, until his retirement he farmed his family farm with his father and was known as the "Mayor of Dixon Grove". He enjoyed riding the farm with his favorite dog, Lily, the North Georgia Mountains, listening to music while cruising, farming and talking with his friends, usually at Dixon Grove. Mr. Brown is preceded in death by, his parents, Evelynn B. and Otis M. Brown and a sister, Faye Marilynn Brown. Left to cherish his memories, he is survived by: Wife of 52 years, Vivian M. Brown; Daughters, Tonya B. Bird (William M. Bird III), Dondra Rigdon (Richard Benjamin Rigdon); Grandchildren, Madsion Rae Bird, Railey Fayeth Rigdon, Mallard Julia Bird, Benjamin Landon Rigdon. Visitation for Mr. Brown will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home, Metter Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at the Metter chapel at 3:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019. Burial will be in Lake Cemetery. The Friends and Family of Mr. Brown will gather at his home, 630 Thain St., Metter, Georgia. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home, Metter Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News October 3, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 3, 2019