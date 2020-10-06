Jimmy Robert Shuman
Jimmy Robert Shuman, 58, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Duluth, GA, Friday, October 2, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lori Lock Shuman, and two children, daughter Lucy and son Flip. Jimmy was born in Savannah, GA, June 25, 1962, to the late Henry Gessman Shuman and Teeny Henry Shuman, of Hagan, GA. He was a 1980 graduate of Pinewood Christian Academy, Bellville, GA, and a 1987 graduate of the University of Georgia. Jimmy moved to Atlanta in 1997 where, in 1998, he met his future wife, Lori, at a New Year's Eve party. Jimmy and Lori were married in Atlanta, November 19, 1999. In addition to his wife, Lori, Jimmy is survived by his two children Lucy Shuman and Flip Shuman of Duluth, Ga. Jimmy also leaves behind five siblings: Henry Shuman, Becky Shuman, Patsy Shuman, and Randy Shuman, all of Hagan, GA, and Harry Shuman, Atlanta. Jimmy Shuman will be cremated and we are planning a Celebration of Life for his birthday, June 25, 2021. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting contributions to a scholarship fund for Lucy and Flip. Contributions can be sent to: Shuman Kids Scholarship Fund, c/o Lori Shuman, 1711 Mitzi Court, Duluth, Ga. 30097. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com
