JOAN ELAINE SIMS, 72 passed away on March 27, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Zena Lee Sims. She is survived by her Sister, Shirley and Alex Beazley, Nieces, Donna and Ben Wilson, Jodi and Ray Fowler and Grand nephews, Brandon and Matthew Wilson, Trey, Thomas and Joshua Fowler. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 1:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Georgia. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary,
www.noahs-ark.org Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019