Joan Hutson Savannah, Georgia Joan Hutson, age 90, of Savannah passed through Heaven's Portal Saturday, October 19, 2019.Mrs. Hutson was born on September 10, 1929 in Dover, FL, the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Chrystell Swindal. She was a faithful member of Radiant Life Assembly of God where she was active with the Georgia District Seniors and was also a member of Woodmen of the World. She began and led Bible Study meetings with the ladies at the retirement home where she lived.Mrs. Hutson was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Kermit Ray Fetty; her second husband, Clint Crosby; and her late husband, George Lee Hutson. She is survived by her sons, Bobby Ray Fetty (Theresa) and Myron Lorenzo Fetty (LaDona); daughter, Linda Ann Mummert (Chuck); brothers, William L. Swindal, Gary Swindal (Wilma), and Isaac Paul Swindal (Lorraine); sister, Willa Faye Summerall; 7 grandchildren an 15 great-grandchildren.The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Radiant Life Assembly of God, 5619 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31406 with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Radiant Life Assembly of God.Savannah Morning News10/27/2019Please sign our Obituary Guestbook atsavannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019