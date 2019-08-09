|
|
Savannah - Joan Ledbetter Gleaton Joan Ledbetter Gleaton passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Joan was a native of Savannah and was married for 63 years to the late Earl Gleaton. Joan was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her three daughters, Laura Gleaton, Marianna Pedrick (Jim), Jenny Minick (Mickey). Also, grandchildren, Brett Minick (Milly), Anna Minick, Thomas Pedrick and a great- grandson, Brett Francisco Minick.
Joan absolutely adored a beagle companion, Molly, who has been sleeping at the foot of her bed missing her.
The family would like to thank Joan's caregivers from "Home Instead", Susan Jenkins and Dorothy McBride. Also, the staff at St Joseph's Neuro ICU and Hospice House of Savannah.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News August 10, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 9, 2019