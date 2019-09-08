|
|
Savannah - Joan (Joanie) Marie Baczynski Joan (Joanie) Marie Baczynski, age 71, of Savannah GA, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Candler Hospital after a long illness.
She was born October 22, 1947 in Aurora IL, to Harold and Martha Bollweg, and lived in Savannah for most of her life.
Joanie attended Oak Park Hospital School of Nursing and received her nursing license in 1968. She worked in pediatrics in a number of hospitals in Illinois, California, and Georgia, before moving into social services, first at Parent and Child Development Services, and then Union Mission, from which she retired in 2012.
Her interest in helping children led Joanie to become a volunteer as a court appointed special advocate and guardian ad litem with Savannah Chatham CASA.
Joanie was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, where she participated in several church groups. She was also an avid crafter and an active member of the local sailing community.
Surviving are her husband, Walter of Savannah; her daughter, Marcia Baczynski of San Francisco, CA; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rachael Baczynski of Elkton, VA; her grandchildren, Nic, Gabriel, and Isabelle, and five of her six siblings.
The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m.
The Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday September 13, 2019 at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church.
Remembrances in her memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School or Savannah/Chatham CASA.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019