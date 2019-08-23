|
|
Mrs. Rincon - Joan Marie Kennedy Hodges Mrs. Joan Marie Kennedy Hodges, 61, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Candler Hospital after a valiant battle against Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Kennedy. She grew up attending the First Baptist Church of Garden City where she taught the youth group and was currently a member at the First Baptist Church of Rincon. She was a graduate of Armstrong State College, had been employed as an Office Manager at both Minis & Company Investment Counselors and Gateway Promotions. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Carlton H. Hodges; two children and their spouses, Clinton Hodges (Courtney), Audrian Malin (Kyle); grandchildren, Makenli and Calhan Malin; mother, Mary Louise Kennedy; sisters, Cynthia D. Hartline and Janet L. Caines; one niece and one nephew. A special thank-you to her care giver for the past 15 years, Darlene Bright. The visitation will be on Friday, August 23rd from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler. The funeral will be on Saturday, August 24th at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rincon located at 201 E. 6th Street. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire, 200 E. St. Julian Street, Suite 600, Savannah, GA 31401. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News August 23, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 23, 2019