Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Inhulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Morrison Inhulsen

Add a Memory
Joan Morrison Inhulsen Obituary
Joan Morrison Inhulsen
Savannah
Joan Morrison Inhulsen, 88, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center. The Savannah native was born in Biddeford, Maine and raised in Savannah, graduating from Savannah High School. She worked for Union Camp Corporation for several years and then for Continental Can Corporation before moving to Kansas City with her husband, Union Camp Executive Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen. They returned to Savannah in 1988 and settled at The Landings on Skidaway Island. She was a member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. Mrs. Inhulsen was preceded in death by her parents, Harley C. "Nippy" and Esther Jackson Morrison and her husband of 63 years, Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen.
Surviving are two sons, Randall Martin Inhulsen and his wife Melinda "Red" of Woodstock, GA and Gary Alan Inhulsen and his wife Dina of Kathleen, GA; sister, Dale M. Swails of Morristown, TN; seven grandchildren, Mandy Green, Morgan Inhulsen, Holly Inhulsen, Kailey Inhulsen, Kristin Gilbert (Michael), Chelsea Burdorf (Jesse), and Brad Keller; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now