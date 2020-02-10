|
Joan Morrison Inhulsen
Savannah
Joan Morrison Inhulsen, 88, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center. The Savannah native was born in Biddeford, Maine and raised in Savannah, graduating from Savannah High School. She worked for Union Camp Corporation for several years and then for Continental Can Corporation before moving to Kansas City with her husband, Union Camp Executive Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen. They returned to Savannah in 1988 and settled at The Landings on Skidaway Island. She was a member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. Mrs. Inhulsen was preceded in death by her parents, Harley C. "Nippy" and Esther Jackson Morrison and her husband of 63 years, Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen.
Surviving are two sons, Randall Martin Inhulsen and his wife Melinda "Red" of Woodstock, GA and Gary Alan Inhulsen and his wife Dina of Kathleen, GA; sister, Dale M. Swails of Morristown, TN; seven grandchildren, Mandy Green, Morgan Inhulsen, Holly Inhulsen, Kailey Inhulsen, Kristin Gilbert (Michael), Chelsea Burdorf (Jesse), and Brad Keller; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
