Joan Page
1935 - 2020
Joan Page
Rincon, GA
Joan Page, 85, passed away October 20, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born July 17, 1935 in Colts Neck, NJ and lived there until the late 70's before moving to NC, GA, PA, VA, & finally back to GA. Joan had a passion for people, dogs, music, & doing puzzles.
Surviving are her husband, Alan Page; son, Ron Marquardt; daughter, Donna De Paz; grandchildren, Adam & Nicole De Paz; sister, Lois Holston; nieces, Terri Marder & Sharon Campbell; & nephew Ken Holston.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 25th at Goshen United Methodist Church in Rincon, GA.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Goshen UMC or the Salvation Army.
Savannah Morning News
10/23/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Goshen United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
