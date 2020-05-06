Home

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home - Glennville Chapel - Glennville
206 N Veterans Blvd
Glennville, GA 30427
(912) 654-2060
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Pineview Baptist Church Cemetery
Joan Tatum Obituary
Joan Tatum
Glennville, Georgia
Joan Bradley Tatum, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Community Hospice Inpatient Center in Vidalia. She is survived by: Sons, Wayne Tatum (Pat), James Tatum (Sharon), Dale Tatum (Debbie) all of Glennville; one brother, Jack Bradley (Margie) of North Carolina; 3 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Pineview Baptist Church Cemetery. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
