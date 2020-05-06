|
|
Joan Tatum
Glennville, Georgia
Joan Bradley Tatum, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Community Hospice Inpatient Center in Vidalia. She is survived by: Sons, Wayne Tatum (Pat), James Tatum (Sharon), Dale Tatum (Debbie) all of Glennville; one brother, Jack Bradley (Margie) of North Carolina; 3 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Pineview Baptist Church Cemetery. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 6 to May 7, 2020