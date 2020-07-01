Joann Burrell
Mrs. Joann Burrell
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Joann Burrell whose death occurred Monday, June 29,2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
July 2, 2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
