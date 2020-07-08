Joann LivingstonMidway, GeorgiaOne word captured her spirit and defined her life: love. Her heart burned with a deep, powerful love for her husband, kids and grandkids. She loved crocheting blankets as gifts for family and friends. She loved her momma and she really loved celebrating Easter. But most of all, she loved Jesus.On the evening of July 6, 2020, the angels rejoiced as Joann Livingston left behind her earthly troubles to join them in heaven. Joann didn't live an easy life, but the hardships she faced never hardened her kind demeanor. If you ran into her at Walmart or the grocery store, she would greet you with a smile that beamed so brightly even her eyes sparkled.Joann was forgiving. Most people would say too forgiving. But Joann wasn't most people. There was no transgression that she couldn't figure out a way to forgive and forget. It sometimes drove her kids crazy, but Joann stood firm. She took Colossians 3:13 seriously. "As the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive."She was a phenomenal housekeeper who spent many years performing cleaning services for homes, hotels and office buildings. Joann brought that same attention to detail and cleanliness to her own home, which wasn't always easy with five kids.Joann was soft-spoken, sometimes shy and always sweet. Well, that is, unless you threatened her loved ones. If you made that unfortunate mistake, you faced the full fury of Joann's wrath. She would brave the fires of hell and challenge the Devil himself to defend those she cared about.Those loved ones she spent her life protecting included her children, Joanna Beckworth, Kelly Beckworth, Bobby Beckworth, Brandi Beckworth and Mark McCullough; her grandchildren, Parker, Karter, Ethan, Kelly, Kaleb, Zachary, Miranda, Cailer, Caleb, Conner and Reighlyn; her sisters, Michelle Beckham, Debbie Gladwell, Shirley Downer and her brother, Tommy Davis. David Livingston was the love of her life and her husband of thirty-three years. Joann was the adoring daughter of Mildred Clark and Thomas Davis and the cherished stepdaughter of Jimmy Clark.Her family and friends will be celebrating Joann's beautiful legacy on Friday, July 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Fleming Baptist Church, 3526 N. Coastal Highway 17, Fleming, GA 31309. Joann loved flowers, so feel free to send them to the church for her service.Savannah Morning NewsJuly 8, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at