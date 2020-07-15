Joanne Durrence Harman
Savannah
Joanne Durrence Harman, 91, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020.
Born on August 31, 1928, in Savannah, Georgia to Audrey Edgar Durrence and Nita Rollins Durrence, Joanne graduated from Savannah High School in 1945, where she was named "Miss Savannah High," and the University of Georgia in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.
As a child she was an accomplished pianist winning several state wide competitions and studied ballet under Ebba Olsen Thompson and at the American School of Ballet Summer Program in New York. This grounding in and love for the arts profoundly influenced her professional and personal life.
On August 21, 1949, Joanne married Robert Earl Harman and enjoyed a wonderfully loving marriage of 65 years until his death at the age of 92 on June 30, 2015. She taught elementary school for a number of years before her aesthetic interests led her to becoming an interior designer first with Ruth McQuire Interiors and later starting her own firm designing both residential and commercial interiors. She often worked with her husband's design build company, Structioneers, Inc., in designing numerous commercial buildings in Savannah, Hilton Head, Brunswick, and St. Simons Island.
A major motivator in her life was sharing her love for music, art, and dance with children, students, and friends. And most of her volunteer work was focused on arts organizations including the Telfair Museum, The Savannah Symphony, and the Garden Club of Savannah. Joanne was a member of Skidaway Island Methodist Church.
Joanne was known as a remarkably kind and gracious person who was sensitive to the feelings and needs of others always placing the interests of family and friends ahead of her own. She always saw the best in everyone, always discerned the positive in every situation, always provided a helping hand to others, and always was fun-loving as a ready participant in Bob's flying, boating, and skiing adventures. Joanne was also known for her fashion sense, for her beautifully decorated homes, and for her impeccable entertaining. She and Bob generously shared their collective life with others so often creating memories of great fun and camaraderie for so many. She was beloved by everyone who had the opportunity to know her and is remembered for her grace and joy of life.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband and her brother Jack Gordon Durrence and sister Bettye Durrence Whiteman. She is survived by her son Robert E. Harman, Jr. and his wife Janet G. Harman of Savannah, her daughter Cynthia H. Conner and her husband Frank M. Conner III of Alexandria, Virginia, her three granddaughters, Isabelle D. Conner and Cynthia C. Conner both of New York, New York, and Katy H. Moser and her husband Robert D. Moser, Jr. and their sons Robert D. Moser III and Wilburn H. Moser of McLean, Virginia. She is also survived by 11 beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held later in the Fall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's name may be made to the Telfair Museum, PO Box 10081, Savannah, GA 31412.
