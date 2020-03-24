|
Joanne Stephenson Johansen
Savannah
Joanne Stephenson Johansen, 68, went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born to John and Lottie Stephenson in Fort Lauderdale, FL and moved to Savannah in 1972.
Joanne attended Andrew College in Cuthbert, GA and Valdosta State. She had a long career as a medical practice administrator with the last practice being Savannah Plastic Surgery. She was active in many medical groups throughout her career and was well respected by many. Her love was her church, Independent Presbyterian Church where she served for over thirty years as the wedding coordinator and had taught children's Sunday school.
She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Paul Johansen, Sr., her son, LCDR Paul Johansen, Jr. USCG and his wife, Tracy and her two grandchildren, Haley and Piper as well as her sisters, Judy Lapish of Macon; Suzy Stephenson of Atlanta; and her brother, John R. Stephenson of Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to the Independent Presbyterian Church, 207 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
