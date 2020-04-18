|
|
Jody Spencer Whited #20
Savannah, GA
Jody Spencer Whited #20, son, father, brother, and a best friend with a special and giving heart unexpectedly passed away at 42 years old.
Jody was a racecar superstar. He raced on 27 race tracks covering three states. He won the championship at Screven Race Track and NVRA in 2006. He was so proud of that 6 foot tall trophy. Jody drove for his dad, Jimmy, his best friend, in a modified 1965. He was a staunch Ford man. Racing was his second love, his children and his family were his first. He would help anyone at any time. His best man and trusted friend, who was Larry Robb. His passing will leave a huge hole for his family, friends and racing community.
Survivors include his Daddy and best friend, James "Jimmy" Ray Whited, Sr., his Momma, Janice Whited (she always called Jody the favorite). His ex-wife, Christy Ondriezek Whited, and mother of their daughter, Austin Christine Whited. He also loved and adored both his step-daughter, Destiny Christine Spivey, and his step-son, Damion Spivey. His siblings and closest allies, Julie Whited-Marden, is his big, little, sister, married to Jody's brother-in-law, James K. Marden. Jody is uncle to Victoria Rayne Torres (Pascal Bernard Burns, II). Jody's great-niece is Maelie-Grae Juliette Burns. He is an uncle to three boys by his sister, Tyler James Marden, married to Elsa Rose Marden, Zachary James Marden, and Spenser James Marden. Jody's Big Bubba is James Ray Whited, Jr. "Jamey", married to Jody's sister-in-law, Jennifer Thomas Whited. Jody is uncle to their three sons, Anthony James Whited, Thomas Samuel Whited, and Patrick Burke Whited. Jody has a brother, Larry Robb, and his wife, Michelle Robb. Jody and Larry were a pair. He will forever be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family that may not have been blood. The family will have a memorial service with the date, place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be given to Austin Christina Whited College Fund c/o Jimmy and Janice Whited, 325 Chevis Road, Savannah, GA 31419. This is unexpected to say the least, Jody will be missed in the morn eternally but he's always in our hearts and our memories, he's probably sprinkling some signs right now from above. Our hearts will be changed forever. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Savannah Morning News
April 19, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020