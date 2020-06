GA Statesboro Mr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr. age 81, died Tuesday June 2, 2020. Served City of Statesboro as a 3 term City Council member from 1998 ;mayor of Statesboro 2010. Visitation Friday5:00-8:00pm Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral Saturday at 11:00am at Statesboro First Baptist Church. www.joineranderson.com . Joe Savannah Morning News June 5, 2020 Brannen